The AL Wild Card Series resumes Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET when the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays live on ESPN from Target Field. The Twins will look to move on to the ALDS while the Blue Jays hope to extend the series with a win. Jose Berrios is starting for the Blue Jays while the Twins have yet to name their starter.

The favored Twins have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 4:38 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 68-44 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Minnesota has a 46-34 record (winning 57.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 163 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-74-7).

The Twins have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-34 40-41 35-34 53-40 67-57 21-17

