The AL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Minnesota Twins play host to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins will look to clinch a berth in the ALDS when the game begins at 4:38 PM ET on ESPN. Sonny Gray is expected to start for the Twins, while the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota is seventh in MLB, slugging .427.

The Twins' .243 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (778 total, 4.8 per game).

The Twins are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.74 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Gray enters this game with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is trying to pick up his 29th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Away Emilio Pagán Matt Koch 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sonny Gray José Berríos

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.