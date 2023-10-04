How to Watch the Twins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for AL Wild Card Game 2
The AL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Minnesota Twins play host to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins will look to clinch a berth in the ALDS when the game begins at 4:38 PM ET on ESPN. Sonny Gray is expected to start for the Twins, while the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 4:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.
- Minnesota is seventh in MLB, slugging .427.
- The Twins' .243 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (778 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Twins are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.197).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.74 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Gray enters this game with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray is trying to pick up his 29th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Away
|Emilio Pagán
|Matt Koch
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Brent Suter
|10/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kevin Gausman
|10/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|José Berríos
