Game 2 of the Wild Card round is set for Wednesday, October 4 at Target Field, with Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins hosting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins currently lead the series 1-0.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Blue Jays have +115 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.74 ERA) vs Jose Berrios - TOR (11-12, 3.65 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 112 times and won 68, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 40-33 (winning 54.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (53.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+170) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 1st

