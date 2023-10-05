How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, October 5
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NCAA Men's Soccer schedule on Thursday, which includes Washington squaring off against San Diego State, is not one to miss.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Eastern Illinois vs Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Southern Indiana vs Houston Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Lindenwood vs SIUE
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Utah Valley vs Utah Tech
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Seattle U vs Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch San Diego State vs Washington
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UCLA vs Oregon State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UTRGV vs California Baptist
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.