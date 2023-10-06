South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butte County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Butte County, South Dakota and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Butte County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Sturgis Brown High School at Belle Fourche High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
