This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Meade County, South Dakota. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Meade County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Sturgis Brown High School at Belle Fourche High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6

6:00 PM MT on October 6 Location: Belle Fourche, SD

Belle Fourche, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Kadoka Area High School at Faith High School