South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roberts County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Roberts County, South Dakota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Roberts County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Sisseton High School at Milbank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Milbank, SD
- Conference: A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
