South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Union County, South Dakota this week? We have the information below.
Union County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Elk Point-Jefferson High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Colton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beresford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Beresford, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota Tech High School at Dakota Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: North Sioux City, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
