Want to know how to watch high school football games in Union County, South Dakota this week? We have the information below.

Union County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Elk Point-Jefferson High School at Tri-Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Colton, SD

Colton, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Beresford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Beresford, SD

Beresford, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota Tech High School at Dakota Valley High School