South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yankton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school football action in Yankton County, South Dakota is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yankton County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Roosevelt High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Yankton, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.