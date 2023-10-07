Ohio State, Penn State, Week 6 Big Ten Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten going into Week 6 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
Big Ten Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Ohio State
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +200
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: W 17-14 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Maryland
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
2. Penn State
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +350
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
- Last Game: W 41-13 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. Michigan
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-2
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +150
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th
- Last Game: W 45-7 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Minnesota
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
4. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 10-2
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +800
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th
- Last Game: W 38-17 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Rutgers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
5. Maryland
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +6600
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th
- Last Game: W 44-17 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
6. Rutgers
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th
- Last Game: W 52-3 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Wisconsin
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
7. Iowa
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-3
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th
- Last Game: W 26-16 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Purdue
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
8. Purdue
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-6
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th
- Last Game: W 44-19 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Iowa
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
9. Minnesota
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
- Last Game: W 35-24 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Michigan
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
10. Michigan State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
- Last Game: L 26-16 vs Iowa
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
11. Northwestern
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th
- Last Game: L 41-13 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Illinois
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
- Last Game: L 44-19 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Nebraska
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
13. Nebraska
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-9
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th
- Last Game: L 45-7 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
14. Indiana
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th
- Last Game: L 44-17 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
