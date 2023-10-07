Looking at the schools in the Patriot League, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st
  • Last Game: L 38-28 vs Harvard

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Bucknell
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Lafayette

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd
  • Last Game: W 56-22 vs Bucknell

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Princeton
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd
  • Last Game: L 28-24 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Lehigh
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Colgate

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th
  • Last Game: W 35-25 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

5. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st
  • Last Game: W 28-24 vs Fordham

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Pennsylvania
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
  • Last Game: L 56-22 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Holy Cross
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Lehigh

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Overall Rank: 106th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
  • Last Game: L 49-7 vs Monmouth

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Fordham
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

