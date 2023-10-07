Royce Lewis and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on October 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the ALDS..

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Lewis has gotten at least one hit in 71.7% of his games this year (43 of 60), with more than one hit 15 times (25%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (26.7%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lewis has had an RBI in 26 games this year (43.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (51.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .250 AVG .371 .317 OBP .431 .491 SLG .610 13 XBH 9 7 HR 8 22 RBI 30 30/10 K/BB 25/10 3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings