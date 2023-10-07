Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits versus the Illinois State Redbirds is a game to see for fans of South Dakota college football on a Week 6 schedule that includes plenty of thrilling matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
Murray State Racers at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
