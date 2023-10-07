The South Dakota State Jackrabbits versus the Illinois State Redbirds is a game to see for fans of South Dakota college football on a Week 6 schedule that includes plenty of thrilling matchups.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Murray State Racers at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

