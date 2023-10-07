When the South Dakota Coyotes play the Murray State Racers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection system predicts the Coyotes will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-26.4) 45.3 South Dakota 36, Murray State 9

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five of Coyotes games last season went over the point total.

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

No Racers two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 23.3 15.0 29.5 3.0 17.0 27.0 Murray State 21.3 32.3 35.5 19.0 7.0 45.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.