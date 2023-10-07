South Dakota State vs. Illinois State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Our computer model predicts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take down the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hancock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
South Dakota State vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota State (-25.2)
|52.5
|South Dakota State 39, Illinois State 14
Week 6 MVFC Predictions
- Western Illinois vs North Dakota
- North Dakota State vs Missouri State
- Murray State vs South Dakota
South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Jackrabbits have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.
- No Jackrabbits one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
Illinois State Betting Info (2022)
- The Redbirds covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.
- The Redbirds and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.
Jackrabbits vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Illinois State
|34
|12.3
|44.5
|8.5
|23.5
|16
|South Dakota State
|44.3
|12.8
|35.7
|14.7
|--
|--
