Our computer model predicts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take down the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hancock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

South Dakota State vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-25.2) 52.5 South Dakota State 39, Illinois State 14

Week 6 MVFC Predictions

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

No Jackrabbits one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

The Redbirds and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Jackrabbits vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 34 12.3 44.5 8.5 23.5 16 South Dakota State 44.3 12.8 35.7 14.7 -- --

