The ALDS kicks off Saturday at 4:45 PM ET when the Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins live from Minute Maid Park, and airing on FS1. Bailey Ober will start for the Twins and Justin Verlander is the Astros' starter for the contest.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +135 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -160 +135 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Twins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 games. Minnesota's past three games have finished below the total, and the average total in that run was 9.3.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with 20 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 82 of its 164 games with a total this season.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-34 40-41 36-34 53-40 68-57 21-17

