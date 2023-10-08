Nick Mullens was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Trying to find Mullens' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of last year's season stats, Mullens passed for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and one touchdown, with one pick. He completed 84.0% of his passes (21-for-25), and had four carries for eight yards.

Keep an eye on Mullens' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Nick Mullens Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mullens 2022 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 21 25 84.0% 224 1 1 9.0 4 8 0

Mullens Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 9 @Commanders 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 5 7 54 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 4 4 57 1 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 11 13 116 0 1 4 8 0

Rep Nick Mullens and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.