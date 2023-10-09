The Atlanta Braves are at home for Game 2 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday at 6:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead the series 1-0.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA) for the Braves and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (8-1, 2.55 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.56 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will hand the ball to Fried (8-1) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 21, when he threw six innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits against the Washington Nationals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.55 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Max Fried vs. Phillies

The Phillies have scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 220 home runs, eighth in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Phillies in one game, and they have gone 4-for-18 with a home run and an RBI over five innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

In 32 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.56 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.

Wheeler has 21 quality starts under his belt this season.

Wheeler enters this game with 29 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 947 total runs scored while batting .276 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .502 slugging percentage (first in MLB action) and has hit a total of 307 home runs (first in the league).

Wheeler has thrown 19 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 21 against the Braves this season.

