Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:07 PM ET on October 9.

The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 135 times and won 84, or 62.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 45-28, a 61.6% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 906 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 43, or 48.9%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Arizona has won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 @ Rockies L 14-5 Ryan Yarbrough vs Chris Flexen September 29 @ Giants W 6-2 Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn September 30 @ Giants L 2-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck October 1 @ Giants W 5-2 Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison October 7 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly October 9 Diamondbacks - Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen October 11 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule