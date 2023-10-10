Carlos Correa vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season.
- Correa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 over the course of his last games.
- Correa has had a hit in 92 of 137 games this season (67.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (20.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (33.6%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those games (10.9%).
- In 38% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|70
|.212
|AVG
|.245
|.295
|OBP
|.327
|.357
|SLG
|.436
|21
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|37
|66/28
|K/BB
|65/31
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
