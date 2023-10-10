Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season.

Correa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 over the course of his last games.

Correa has had a hit in 92 of 137 games this season (67.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (20.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (33.6%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those games (10.9%).

In 38% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 70 .212 AVG .245 .295 OBP .327 .357 SLG .436 21 XBH 28 6 HR 12 28 RBI 37 66/28 K/BB 65/31 0 SB 0

