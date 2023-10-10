The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.

Kepler enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (80 of 131), with at least two hits 33 times (25.2%).

Looking at the 131 games he has played this year, he's homered in 24 of them (18.3%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has driven home a run in 46 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 57 times this year (43.5%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 68 .291 AVG .233 .357 OBP .310 .539 SLG .435 25 XBH 23 12 HR 12 34 RBI 32 50/21 K/BB 56/24 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings