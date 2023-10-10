The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor (.281 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .220.

Taylor has had a hit in 64 of 123 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.2%).

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 123), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (31.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .237 AVG .200 .286 OBP .269 .474 SLG .406 19 XBH 17 13 HR 8 29 RBI 22 71/12 K/BB 59/14 7 SB 2

