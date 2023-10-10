In Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday, October 10, Sonny Gray will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins, and the Houston Astros will answer with Cristian Javier. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET at Target Field. Currently, the series is knotted 1-1.

The favored Twins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

4:07 PM ET

FOX

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.79 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 69, or 61.1%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 47-34 (58%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 6-2 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Astros have been victorious in 24, or 63.2%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 6-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+170)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +650 5th 1st

