Willi Castro vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Willi Castro (.471 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in ALDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- In 58.6% of his 116 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (6.9%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in 27 games this year (23.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.8%).
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|61
|.260
|AVG
|.255
|.351
|OBP
|.330
|.480
|SLG
|.361
|19
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/17
|K/BB
|58/17
|15
|SB
|16
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Javier (10-5) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.