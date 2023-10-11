Max Kepler and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros have a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 of the ALDS.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.

Kepler enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (81 of 132), with at least two hits 33 times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 24 games this season (18.2%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this season, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57 of 132 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 68 .291 AVG .233 .357 OBP .310 .539 SLG .435 25 XBH 23 12 HR 12 34 RBI 32 50/21 K/BB 56/24 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings