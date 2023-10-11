Michael A. Taylor -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on October 11 at 7:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros ahead 2-1.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 64 of 123 games this season (52.0%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
  • In 19 games this year, he has homered (15.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (12.2%).
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 56
.237 AVG .200
.286 OBP .269
.474 SLG .406
19 XBH 17
13 HR 8
29 RBI 22
71/12 K/BB 59/14
7 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Astros are sending Urquidy (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
