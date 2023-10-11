Michael A. Taylor vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on October 11 at 7:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros ahead 2-1.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Astros Player Props
|Twins vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Astros
|Twins vs Astros Odds
|Twins vs Astros Prediction
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 64 of 123 games this season (52.0%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
- In 19 games this year, he has homered (15.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (12.2%).
- He has scored in 39 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Astros
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Willi Castro
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Ryan Jeffers
- Click Here for Alex Kirilloff
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.237
|AVG
|.200
|.286
|OBP
|.269
|.474
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|22
|71/12
|K/BB
|59/14
|7
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Astros are sending Urquidy (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.