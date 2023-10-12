The contests in a Thursday soccer lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Men's International Soccer Friendlies match featuring Georgia playing Thailand.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Georgia vs Thailand

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Latvia vs Armenia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Montenegro vs Lebanon

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Sweden vs Moldova

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Croatia vs Turkey

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Croatia vs Turkey

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Albania vs Czechia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Albania vs Czechia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Spain vs Scotland

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Spain vs Scotland

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Belarus vs Romania

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Andorra vs Kosovo

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Faroe Islands vs Poland

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Cyprus vs Norway

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Fresno State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Rutgers vs Michigan

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Florida State vs Notre Dame

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Arkansas vs Florida

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Iowa vs Northwestern

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs San Jose State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs San Francisco

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!