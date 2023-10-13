South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Meade County, South Dakota this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meade County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Stanley County High School at Faith High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Faith, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.