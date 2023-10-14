Gardner-Webb, Bryant, Week 7 Big South Football Power Rankings
Heading into Week 7 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Big South compares to the competition.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th
- Last Game: W 31-16 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Austin Peay
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Bryant
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th
- Last Game: L 49-26 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Robert Morris
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st
- Last Game: W 13-10 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Lindenwood
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th
- Last Game: L 31-16 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Bryant
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
