Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins versus the South Dakota Coyotes is a game to watch for fans of South Dakota college football on a Week 7 slate that features plenty of exciting matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
Youngstown State Penguins at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
