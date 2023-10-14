Our projection model predicts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take down the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-30.0) 59.8 South Dakota State 45, Northern Iowa 15

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

In Panthers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Jackrabbits vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 43.4 14.4 35.7 14.7 40.0 21.0 Northern Iowa 27.6 28.4 30.5 37.5 25.7 22.3

