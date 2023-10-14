MVFC opponents meet when the South Dakota Coyotes (4-1) and the Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

From an offensive standpoint, South Dakota ranks 79th in the FCS with 326.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 31st in total defense (308.8 yards allowed per contest). Youngstown State's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FCS with 300.6 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 408.2 total yards per game, which ranks 30th.

South Dakota vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

South Dakota Youngstown State 326.4 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.2 (49th) 308.8 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.6 (21st) 162.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (25th) 163.6 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.4 (48th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 818 yards (163.6 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 67% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Travis Theis has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 426 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Nate Thomas has carried the ball 40 times for 255 yards (51 per game) and three touchdowns.

Carter Bell has hauled in 17 catches for 274 yards (54.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jack Martens has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 267 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

JJ Galbreath has been the target of 13 passes and compiled 10 grabs for 127 yards, an average of 25.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson leads Youngstown State with 1,055 yards on 88-of-120 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 67 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tyshon King has rushed for 444 yards on 65 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Dra Rushton has taken 50 carries and totaled 163 yards with five touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has racked up 397 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

C.J. Charleston has put up a 289-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 20 targets.

Max Tomczak has racked up 156 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) this season.

