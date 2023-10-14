South Dakota vs. Youngstown State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the South Dakota Coyotes and Youngstown State Penguins match up at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Coyotes. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
South Dakota vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota (-15.9)
|51.3
|South Dakota 34, Youngstown State 18
Week 7 MVFC Predictions
- Southern Illinois vs Murray State
- North Dakota State vs North Dakota
- Northern Iowa vs South Dakota State
- Missouri State vs Western Illinois
- Indiana State vs Illinois State
South Dakota Betting Info (2022)
- The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, five of Coyotes games went over the point total.
Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)
- The Penguins is 2-0-0 against the spread this year.
- No Penguins two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
Coyotes vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Dakota
|26.2
|13.4
|32.3
|4.3
|17.0
|27.0
|Youngstown State
|35.8
|24.0
|43.7
|13.7
|24.0
|39.5
