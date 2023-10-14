Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 7 college football schedule includes six games involving schools from the Pac-12. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stanford Cardinal at Colorado Buffaloes
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at Utah Utes
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
