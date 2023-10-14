Wild vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A game after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Maple Leafs (1-0) host the Minnesota Wild (1-0) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-175)
|Wild (+145)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild were an underdog in nine games last season, with three upset wins (33.3%).
- Minnesota had moneyline odds of +145 or longer once last season and won that game.
- The Wild have a 40.8% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- Last season, 32 games Minnesota played finished with over 6.5 goals.
Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild had 239 goals last season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.
- Minnesota's total of 219 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was sixth in the NHL.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- With 54 power-play goals (on 252 chances), Minnesota was 15th in the NHL.
- The Wild had the NHL's 15th-ranked power-play percentage (21.43%).
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Minnesota had 14.
- At 82.03%, the Wild had the 10th-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Wild were 26th in faceoff win rate in the NHL (47.7%).
- The 9.4% shooting percentage of Minnesota was 23rd in the league.
- The Wild shut out their opponents five times.
