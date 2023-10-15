The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are scheduled to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Alexander Mattison get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mattison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has taken 64 attempts for a team-leading 276 rushing yards (55.2 per game) with zero touchdowns.

Mattison also has 14 catches for 76 receiving yards (15.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mattison has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.

In two of five games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1

Rep Alexander Mattison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.