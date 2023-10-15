Cam Akers has a decent matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears have conceded 98.2 rushing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Akers has toted the ball 32 times for 84 yards (28.0 ypg), with one rushing TD. Through the passing game, Akers has added four receptions for 14 yards (4.7 ypg).

Akers vs. the Bears

Akers vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games The Bears defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Chicago this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

The Bears surrender 98.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked run defense this season.

So far this year, the Bears have surrendered four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 14th in the league.

Cam Akers Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Akers Rushing Insights

Akers has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his two games played this season.

The Vikings, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 69.2% of the time while running 30.8%.

Akers has rushed for a touchdown once this season in three games played.

Cam Akers Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-120)

Akers Receiving Insights

This season, Akers hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

He has been targeted four times this season, averaging 3.5 yards per target.

Akers does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Akers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 22 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

