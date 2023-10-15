Will Jordan Addison Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jordan Addison was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings have a game against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Addison's stats on this page.
In the air, Addison has been targeted 29 times, with season stats of 249 yards on 19 receptions (13.1 per catch) and three TDs.
Keep an eye on Addison's injury status
Jordan Addison Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Vikings.
Vikings vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Addison 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|29
|19
|249
|62
|3
|13.1
Addison Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|61
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|5
|3
|72
|1
|Week 3
|Chargers
|8
|6
|52
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|9
|6
|64
|1

