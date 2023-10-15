When K.J. Osborn takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Osborn's 13 grabs (26 targets) have netted him 166 yards (33.2 per game) and two TDs.

In two of five games this season, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0

