Kirk Cousins vs. Justin Fields in Week 6: Vikings vs. Bears Preview, Stats
When the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) and Chicago Bears (1-4) play on October 15 at Soldier Field, Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields will be under center for their respective teams. Which QB has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.
Vikings vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Kirk Cousins vs. Justin Fields Matchup
|Kirk Cousins
|2023 Stats
|Justin Fields
|5
|Games Played
|5
|67.2%
|Completion %
|61.8%
|1,498 (299.6)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,143 (228.6)
|13
|Touchdowns
|11
|4
|Interceptions
|5
|22 (4.4)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|191 (38.2)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Kirk Cousins Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 251.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bears Defensive Stats
- The Bears' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 157 points allowed (31.4 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks first-to-last in the league with 1,430 passing yards allowed (286 per game).
- Against the run, the Bears' D is 13th in the NFL with 491 rushing yards allowed (98.2 per game) and 14th with four rushing touchdowns allowed.
- Defensively, Chicago ranks 31st in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (77.8%) and 32nd in third-down efficiency allowed (57.4%).
Justin Fields Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 189.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Vikings Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Bears are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, allowing 31.4 points per game (30th in NFL).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago ranks 32nd in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 286, and it ranks 31st in passing TDs allowed (12).
- Against the run, the Bears have ceded 491 total rushing yards (13th in NFL) and rank ninth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.7).
- Defensively, Chicago ranks 32nd in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 57.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 31st at 77.8%.
