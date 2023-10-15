When the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) and Chicago Bears (1-4) play on October 15 at Soldier Field, Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields will be under center for their respective teams. Which QB has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Kirk Cousins vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Kirk Cousins 2023 Stats Justin Fields 5 Games Played 5 67.2% Completion % 61.8% 1,498 (299.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,143 (228.6) 13 Touchdowns 11 4 Interceptions 5 22 (4.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 191 (38.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

The Bears' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 157 points allowed (31.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks first-to-last in the league with 1,430 passing yards allowed (286 per game).

Against the run, the Bears' D is 13th in the NFL with 491 rushing yards allowed (98.2 per game) and 14th with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Chicago ranks 31st in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (77.8%) and 32nd in third-down efficiency allowed (57.4%).

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 189.5 yards

: Over/Under 189.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

