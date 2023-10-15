T.J. Hockenson has a good matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 286 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Hockenson has pulled down 30 passes on 39 targets for 254 yards and two TDs, averaging 50.8 yards per game.

Hockenson vs. the Bears

Hockenson vs the Bears (since 2021): 3 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is giving up 286 yards per game this season, which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this year, the Bears have conceded 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.4 per game. That ranks 31st in the NFL.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-111)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Hockenson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hockenson has been targeted on 39 of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (19.1% target share).

He is averaging 6.5 yards per target (91st in league play), picking up 254 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Hockenson has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of five). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has scored two of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (15.4%).

Hockenson has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 8 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

