Vikings vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 6
For their matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-4) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) have five players on the injury report.
In their most recent outing, the Vikings fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20.
The Bears' last game was a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Back
|Questionable
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Hand
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Terell Smith
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Doug Kramer
|OL
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Concussion
|Out
Other Week 6 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings are averaging 362.4 yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and they are allowing 342.4 yards per game (19th) on defense.
- The Vikings are totaling 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 23rd, allowing 24.4 points per contest.
- On offense, the Vikings have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 281.6 per game. They rank 22nd on defense (240 passing yards allowed per game).
- Minnesota has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 80.8 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, the Vikings are ranked 13th in the NFL (102.4 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have forced three total turnovers (28th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 12 times (32nd in NFL) for a turnover margin of -9, the worst in the NFL.
Vikings vs. Bears Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-160), Bears (+135)
- Total: 43.5 points
