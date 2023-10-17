Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Eriksson Ek available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Eriksson Ek averaged 18:04 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +4.

In 21 of 78 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Eriksson Ek had an assist in 32 games last season out of 78 games played, including multiple assists six times.

He has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league action.

They had the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -78.

