Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Kaprizov's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 67 games last season, Kaprizov averaged 17:15 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +4.

In 32 of 67 games last season, he scored a goal -- and seven of those games included multiple goals.

In 28 of 67 games last season, Kaprizov had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, giving up 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.

They had the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -78.

