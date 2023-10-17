Entering Week 8 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Sun Belt stacks up against the competition.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

6-0 | 11-0 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 41-13 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Marshall

@ Marshall Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Troy

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +325

+325 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: W 19-0 vs Army

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

3. South Alabama

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 55-7 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Georgia State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-1 | 6-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: W 41-24 vs Marshall

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Louisiana

@ Louisiana Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

5. Marshall

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-2 | 6-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 41-24 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: James Madison

James Madison Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: L 41-13 vs James Madison

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Louisiana

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 34-30 vs Texas State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

9. Appalachian State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Old Dominion

@ Old Dominion Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

10. Texas State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-2 | 4-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 21-20 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

11. Old Dominion

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 17-13 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

12. Arkansas State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 37-3 vs Troy

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Southern Miss

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: L 17-13 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-9

2-4 | 1-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 21-20 vs Texas State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

