Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 8, which features six games involving teams from the Sun Belt. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles at South Alabama Jaguars
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 17
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Old Dominion Monarchs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.