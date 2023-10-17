Wild vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - October 17
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (1-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Wild ready for their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Patrick Maroon
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out
|Knee
Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Wild Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Wild's 239 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 23rd in the NHL.
- Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Montreal gave up 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.
Wild vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-150)
|Canadiens (+125)
|6.5
