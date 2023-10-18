How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA Playoff slate has just one game -- the Las Vegas Aces taking on the New York Liberty.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces look to pull off an away win at the Liberty on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 32-8
- LVA Record: 34-6
- NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- NYL Odds to Win: -241
- LVA Odds to Win: +194
- Total: 169.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.