The Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will face the New Orleans Saints' defense and Isaac Yiadom in Week 7 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Jaguars pass catchers' matchup versus the Saints pass defense.

Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 51 8.5 23 77 7.40

Christian Kirk vs. Isaac Yiadom Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk leads his team with 384 receiving yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville's passing offense has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 1,343 total passing yards (223.8 per game).

The Jaguars' offense has been producing this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 23.7 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 12th with 2,024 total yards (337.3 per game).

Jacksonville averages 35.5 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 12th in the league.

In the red zone, the Jaguars air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 18 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (43.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Isaac Yiadom & the Saints' Defense

Isaac Yiadom has a team-high one interception to go along with 12 tackles and seven passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, New Orleans is giving up the sixth-fewest yards in the NFL at 182 per game (1,092 total passing yards against).

The Saints' points-against average on defense is seventh-best in the league, at 16 per game.

One player has racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New Orleans this season.

Seven players have hauled in a touchdown against the Saints this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Isaac Yiadom Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Isaac Yiadom Rec. Targets 49 17 Def. Targets Receptions 33 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 384 12 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64 2.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 117 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

