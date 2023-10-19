Frederick Gaudreau and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Gaudreau are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Frederick Gaudreau vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Gaudreau's plus-minus last season was +10, in 16:02 per game on the ice.

In 16 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Gaudreau had an assist in 19 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one assist.

Gaudreau's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.